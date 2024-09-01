Fires | The log warehouse is on fire in Aura – Yle: Fire threatens the broiler farm

Fires|31 rescue service units have been sent to the fire scene.

In the plow A woodchip warehouse of about 500 square meters is burning on Tammentie.

31 units of the rescue service had been sent to the fire scene a little before five in the morning. The rescue service was alerted before four in the morning.

The extinguishing works are estimated to last for a long time. According to the rescue service, the fire has not caused any injuries.

