Extinguishing works are underway.

Large a warehouse has caught fire on Lekatie in Joensuu, according to a release from the North Karelia rescue service.

The rescue service was called to the scene at ten in the evening on Sunday. A total of 12 units went on the trip.

According to the release, the storage hall is about 600 square meters in size, and its outer wall is on fire.

