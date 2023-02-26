Fires | The industrial hall in Tuusula has been badly damaged in a fire

According to the rescue service, it is a hall with a size of about one thousand square meters. No personal injuries have been caused by the incident.

in Tuusula The industrial hall with a size of approximately one thousand square meters has been badly damaged in a fire, the central Uusimaa rescue service says on Twitter.

According to the rescue service, extinguishing and clearing work continued at the site until three o’clock in the morning. According to the rescue service, no injuries have been caused by the incident.

The fire department was alerted to the fire shortly before 1 am.