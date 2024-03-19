Fires | The heater started sparking and smoking while taking a sauna in Espoo

The residents turned off the stove themselves with the fire extinguisher and fled outside.

19.3. 21:39

Sauna took a surprising turn in Espoo's Nupuri on Tuesday evening, when the heater of a log-built detached house started sparking and smoking.

The residents were able to put out the fire themselves with the fire extinguisher and by disconnecting the electricity from the stove, according to the Länsi-Uusimaa rescue service.

After that, they ran out of the building to wait for the rescue service, which ventilated the premises and made sure that the fire was extinguished.

No one was injured in the accident and the fire was not able to spread from the stove to the rest of the building.

The rescue service estimated that the damages will be quite minor, but the three-year-old heater will have to be replaced. The fire was caused by a short circuit.