Fires The goose collided with a power line and started a wildfire in Värtsilä, North Karelia

The goose that flew into the power line caught fire and fell into the orphan field. The ensuing wildfire was extinguished.

Goose flew over a power line across the field and caught fire in Värtsilä, North Karelia on Saturday after 1 p.m. The goose then fell into the orphan field and caused a wildfire.

The North Karelia Rescue Department reported the incident.

A passer-by reported the fire to the emergency center. The rescue service then extinguished the fire. The burned area was about five acres in size.

Fire did not cause material damage. The goose, on the other hand, died of his injuries.

The collision of birds with the power line and the resulting fire in the terrain is a spring phenomenon, the rescue agency says in a statement.