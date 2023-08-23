Fires | The former theater is burning in Lahti, people are advised to avoid moving in the area

The rescue service estimates that extinguishing the fire will last until Wednesday evening.

In Lahti The former theater space located on Hämeenkatu and Vesijärvenkatu is burning, says Päijät-Häme rescue department.

The rescue service received a report about the fire on Wednesday afternoon after 4 o’clock. Seven rescue units were sent to the scene first.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the rescue service said that there are ten units on the scene.

About the fire causes smoke damage to the surrounding environment, and the rescue service asks people to avoid moving in the area.

According to the rescue service, the fire has been limited to the theater space on the basement floor, but smoke has spread to the interiors of neighboring buildings. The rescue service told HS before five o’clock that the house was empty.

Extinguishing works is estimated to continue until the evening. The rescue service estimates that the rescue vehicles cause traffic problems in the area.