Fires | The former car dealership is back in Oripää

The fire has caused no injuries, according to the rescue service.

Old the commercial building is burning in Oripää in Varsinais-Suomi.

It is an unused building of approximately 400 square meters, which used to be a car dealership, says the rescue manager on duty Juha Virto From the rescue service of Varsinais-Suomen.

The rescue service was alerted about the fire on Salamäentie shortly before four in the morning on Monday.

The fire has caused no injuries, says Virto.

The spread of the fire was prevented around five in the morning. Extinguishing works are still continuing at the site.