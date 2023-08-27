Fires | The fires in two abandoned houses in the center of Kokkola are hindering traffic

The fire in one house has been extinguished, the other will burn completely.

I’m cooking fires have been extinguished in two abandoned buildings on Torikatu in the center. Central Ostrobothnia rescue service informs about the matter.

The first unit of the rescue service put out the fire in the second deserted house. Another of the houses was in the stage of complete burning when the rescue service arrived. Extinguishing works are underway at the site. According to the rescue service, the house in question will burn completely.

Extinguishing works hinder traffic on Torikatu between Kaarlelankatu and Hakalahdenkatu. Firefighter on duty at the rescue service Tarmo Läspä tells STT that the traffic disruptions are estimated to last for a few more hours. According to Läspä, the smoke damage was minor, because due to the calm weather, the smoke rose straight up.

Venetians have been celebrating in Kokkola this weekend, which has led to a lot of people moving around the city and fireworks being set off. However, according to Läspä, there are only guesses about the cause of the fire.

The police are investigating the cause of the fires and interviewing eyewitnesses.