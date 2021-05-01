Fires The firefighter was left under the collapsed structures and was seriously injured in Kerimäki

The firefighter was extinguishing the sauna building, which caught fire, on Saturday night in Kumpuranta, Kerimäki.

In Southern Savonia In Kerimäki, Savonlinna, one firefighter was seriously injured when he got stuck under collapsed structures on fire during a fire on Saturday.

The extinguisher was rescued from the collapse. South Savo rescue director Seppo Lokka said the seriously injured person was taken from the scene for further treatment.

“Fortunately, he was taken out of there under the collapse,” Lokka said.

In Kimuranta, Kerimäki, a sauna building had caught fire, from where the fire spread to the terrain and through the terrain to the terrace structures.

The fire alarm came on Saturday night before half past seven. Seven units were sent to the scene to put out the fire.