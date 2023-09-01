Fires | The fire that started in the bed caused extensive damage in Tapanila

The fire caused extensive damage to the apartment building.

1.9. 21:28

Housing burned down on Friday evening on Fallkullantie in Tapanila, Helsinki. No injuries were caused by the fire.

“The apartment is going through a full renovation,” the fire marshal on duty at the Helsinki Rescue Service Sami Lappalainen says.

The fire started in the bed, but the exact cause of the ignition is unknown.