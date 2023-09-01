Saturday, September 2, 2023
Fires | The fire that started in the bed caused extensive damage in Tapanila

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 1, 2023
in World Europe
Fires | The fire that started in the bed caused extensive damage in Tapanila

The fire caused extensive damage to the apartment building.

Housing burned down on Friday evening on Fallkullantie in Tapanila, Helsinki. No injuries were caused by the fire.

The fire caused extensive damage to the apartment building.

“The apartment is going through a full renovation,” the fire marshal on duty at the Helsinki Rescue Service Sami Lappalainen says.

The fire started in the bed, but the exact cause of the ignition is unknown.

