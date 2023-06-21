Wednesday, June 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | The fire of several waste pallets is spreading toxic smoke into the air in Helsinki’s Malminkartano

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Fires | The fire of several waste pallets is spreading toxic smoke into the air in Helsinki’s Malminkartano

According to the rescue service, a lot of toxic smoke and fire gases are rising into the air.

More The nearby waste pallet is on fire in Helsinki’s Malminkartano, says the rescue service of the city of Helsinki.

The fire place is located on Betonitie. According to the rescue service, a lot of toxic smoke and fire gases are rising into the air.

The fire department says six firefighting units are there and the police are also there.

#Fires #fire #waste #pallets #spreading #toxic #smoke #air #Helsinkis #Malminkartano

See also  United States | White House: Corona-infected Joe Biden is already well enough to continue his physical exercises
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result