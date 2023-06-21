Fires | The fire of several waste pallets is spreading toxic smoke into the air in Helsinki’s Malminkartano

According to the rescue service, a lot of toxic smoke and fire gases are rising into the air.

More The nearby waste pallet is on fire in Helsinki’s Malminkartano, says the rescue service of the city of Helsinki.

The fire place is located on Betonitie. According to the rescue service, a lot of toxic smoke and fire gases are rising into the air.

The fire department says six firefighting units are there and the police are also there.