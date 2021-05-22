Fires The fire in the stairwell of the apartment building in Harjavalta is being investigated as aggravated destruction

According to the rescue service, there were five residents at the scene when the fire broke out. Some were exposed to smoke, but the injuries they received are not serious.

In Harjavalta In Satakunta, a fire broke out the night before Saturday in the stairwell of a small apartment building on Merstolantie.

The case is being investigated by the Southwest Finland Police Criminal Commissioner Charles Lönnroth according to aggravated destruction.

“Police have a person arrested on suspicion,” Lönnroth says.

According to the rescue service, there were five residents at the scene when the fire broke out. Some of them were rescued by the rescue service through the roof of the terrace, while others got out of the house itself.

First aid checked the condition of those who left the house. Some of them were exposed to smoke, but the injuries they received were not serious, the rescue service tells BTI.

The fire was extinguished early Saturday morning.