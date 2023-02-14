Fires | The fire destroyed “very exceptional chattels” – A group of endangered animals died in Janakkala

The Hyvikkälä village association is collecting funds for a family whose home was destroyed in a fire a little over a week ago.

In Janakkala in the fire of the detached house, very exceptional movables were destroyed.

The fire was alerted to the rescue service on Saturday, February 4, after four in the afternoon. The detached house in Hyvikkälä burned down completely. The residents were not injured in the fire, but the family’s pet cat died.

The father of the family owns an aquarium maintenance company. The destroyed house housed Finland’s largest privately owned reef aquarium, which was full of endangered stony corals.

Now The Hyvikkälä village association is collecting funds for a family whose home was destroyed in a fire in Janakkala just over a week ago.

“The fire awakened a huge desire to help in many villagers”, says Hyvikkälä VPK board member and Hyvikkälä village godfather Jaana Kauranen.

The village association wanted to show its support to the family that lost their home and respond to the villagers’ wish to help. The small collection permit was sent to the authorities on the Monday following the fire.

“As an association, it is easier for us to enable the villagers to have a common means of helping, and it is also the principle of the village association’s operation that we implement, within the limits of possibilities, things that the villagers wish for. The village association is for the villagers,” Kauranen says.

The donation funds accumulated in the collection account are transferred to the family to support them in rebuilding their lives.