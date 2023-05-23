Fires | The fire at the waste treatment plant is spreading toxic smoke in Tallinn

The fire place is located about seven kilometers from the center of Tallinn, near the airport.

Large a fire at a waste treatment plant in Tallinn’s Lasnamäki on Suur-Sõjamäe street spreads toxic smoke into the environment. The Estonian Broadcasting Company reported on the fire, among others ERR and a newspaper Postman.

The fire place is located about seven kilometers from the center of Tallinn, near the airport. Residents of the Lasnamäki area have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed and some residents have been evacuated.

Large the smoke cloud from the fire was visible in the center of Tallinn, says a resident of Tallinn Fury Vare for HS. Vare estimated that the smoke rose to a height of at least two kilometers and described it as very black and thick and unusually strong.

“It was like an open fire, very powerful.”

There have been fires in the same facility before, says Vare, but the previous fires have not been as strong.

Crow however, people were not evacuated or ordered to follow special security measures in the center of Tallinn. The toxicity of the smoke did not reach the center and the wind carried the smoke in the other direction.

However, traffic in the direction of the fire scene from the center was suspended. The road leading to the place is in heavy use during rush hours, says Vare.