Fires | The extinguishing work that lasted overnight has been completed in Askola – the cause of the fire in the industrial hall is still unknown

Thursday night The extinguishing and clearing work of the industrial hall that caught fire in Askola, Itä-Uusimaa, was completed on Friday morning.

The fire marshal on duty at the Itä-Uusimaa rescue service Antti Virtanen says that an estimated two thousand square meters of hall space was destroyed in the fire, i.e. about 60–70 percent of the entire hall.

“Fortunately, the fire department got the fire under control and the most important, the factory machines, were spared from the fire.”

There were no people in the hall when the fire broke out.

According to Virtanen, there is no information yet on the cause of the fire, but the police are investigating the matter. According to Virtanen, the area where the fire started was completely destroyed.

“Due to the heavy fire load, it is difficult at this stage to guess the cause of the fire.”

Eastern Uusimaa the rescue service was alerted to the industrial area Perttiläntie shortly before seven o’clock on Thursday evening.

After eight in the evening, the Emergency Center issued a hazard notice, according to which there was smoke hazardous to health in the air. In the announcement, people in the area were urged to stay indoors. After half past eleven in the evening, the rescue service announced that the danger was over.

About 20 rescue units participated in the rescue work during the evening and night.