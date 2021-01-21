Fires The events of the November apartment building fire in Junkkarinkaari, Vantaa, have been investigated as aggravated destruction – fuel bottles were tuned into the apartment

A boiler containing cooking oil was placed under the cooker hood of the apartment, which was to cause a flue fire. A man born in 1958 was found dead in the apartment.

Vantaa The Junkkarinkaari fire in November has been investigated as aggravated destruction and the cause of death has been determined, the Itä-Uusimaa Police Department says in a press release. The investigation is nearing completion for both headings.

The fire took place in an apartment building on a street called Junkkarinkaari near the Jumbo shopping center the night before Monday, November 23rd.

Police say firefighters opened the front door of the apartment to get out the fire. They noticed a patch on the intermediate door of the apartment stating that opening the intermediate door would lead to an escalation of the fire.

As a result, the apartment had to be shut down through the windows using a lifting basket. The area around the house was isolated to secure the operation of the police and rescue service, and all residents of the house were evacuated.

Fire after the fire was shut down, behind the door of the apartment were found fuel bottles, which the police made harmless. Police say that there was also a lot of fire load in the apartment, ie various flammable liquids.

A boiler containing cooking oil was placed under the cooker hood of the apartment, which was to cause a flue fire. In addition, a vehicle with a timer fire load was found in the condominium’s garage.

Smoke divers found a deceased in the bathroom of the apartment, who was a man born in 1958 who lived in the apartment. His death is being investigated to determine the cause of death. There are no suspected outsiders involved.

According to police, the fire took place in demanding conditions on the sixth floor of an apartment building.

“The case had ingredients for a much bigger fire. Such a demanding task emphasized cooperation and trust between the authorities. Cooperation between the police and the rescue in this demanding task went well, ”the case investigation director, the crime commissioner Tero Tyynelä says in a press release.