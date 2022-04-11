Fires The electrical device in the charge set the semi-detached house on fire in Nöykkiö, Espoo

Residents used a fire blanket, but the fire still caused extensive damage to the apartment.

Charging A fire from an electrical appliance caused extensive financial damage to a semi-detached house in Nöykkiö, Espoo, on Sunday evening.

However, no one was injured in the fire, and the rescue service describes the residents acting by way of example.

Fire originated on the ground floor of a two-story semi-detached house. The device in the charge ignited the textiles nearby and the fire quickly spread to other parts of the room.

The residents were outside. When they returned, they noticed the fire and tried to extinguish it at the beginning with a fire blanket and also by moving the combustible material out into the yard.

At this point, however, the fire had already spread too far and the residents themselves moved out to safety.

The rescue department arrived at the scene after eight in the evening. Downstairs windows blazed flames and other open windows became black smoke. The fire was first extinguished through a broken window and then the rescue service entered the building.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but the flames and smoke had time to do great damage to the apartment. The second apartment in the semi-detached house was saved instead.