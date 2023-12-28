Fires | The detached house was destroyed to the point of being uninhabitable in Lope

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Town house caught fire on Lopen Selanderintie on Thursday evening. The Kanta-Häme rescue service was alerted about the fire at around 7 p.m.

According to the rescue service, the house will be completely destroyed in the fire. The fire started on the upper floor of the detached house, but it was not possible to limit the fire.

There were no people inside the house when the fire broke out, and no injuries were caused by the fire.

“Several units will be on site for a few more hours, one unit will be on site overnight to ensure the situation”, the fire marshal on duty Paavo Löyttyniemi comment after 10 p.m.

According to Löyttyniemi, the residents of the detached house have been contacted. The cause of the fire is unknown.