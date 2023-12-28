Fires | The detached house was destroyed in a fire in Pyhtää

The person inside the house managed to escape before the emergency services arrived at the scene of the fire.

Town house was destroyed in a fire on Friday night in Pyhtää.

The Kymenlaakso rescue service was notified of the fire after half past three in the morning. The detached house was fully engulfed in flames when the rescue service arrived.

The fire marshal on duty Petteri Markkanen according to the report, there was one person inside the detached house at the time of the fire. He was able to escape from the building himself.

“He was found at the back of the house. The first aid sent the person for further treatment,” says Markkanen.

The post-extinguishing works of the 90-square-meter house will continue well into the morning. The fire did not spread to other buildings in the courtyard.

The cause of the fire is unknown.