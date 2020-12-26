Fires The detached house was destroyed in a fire in Jämsä, a dead person was found in the house

According to the rescue service, nothing could be done to save the house.

Jämsän An early fire broke out in Länkipohja on Saturday morning, destroying an approximately 80-square-meter detached house.

A dead person was later found in the burned house, says the Inland Finland Police Department in its press release.

Police have reason to suspect that the deceased is the owner who lived alone in the house. There is no suspicion of a crime related to the case.

In charge the rescue authority said earlier on Saturday that when the fire department arrived at the site to rescue the house, nothing more could be done.

The police continue to investigate what happened as a fire investigation as well as a death investigation.

The Rescue Department received an alert for a medium-sized building fire on Saturday at half past five in the morning. A resident of the nearby area called the emergency center from Palosta.