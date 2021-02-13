Fires The detached house was destroyed in a fire in Eurajoki, a badly burnt corpse was found in the house

The fire destroyed a log house of about 100 square meters.

Town house destroyed in a fire in Eurajoki in Satakunta, police in southwestern Finland said on Saturday night On Twitter. According to police, a badly burned corpse was found in the house.

Police and rescue authorities were still at the scene, according to a tweet sent by the police shortly before 9 p.m. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The announcement of the fire on Vähäkyläntie had come in the afternoon before 4 p.m. The house was a log house of about 100 square feet, according to a rescue bulletin.