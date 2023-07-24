Fires | The detached house was completely destroyed in Uussakaarlepyi

There are no signs of personal injury in the fire. The clearing works are still continuing.

Frontline house was destroyed beyond repair and habitable in the night between Sunday and Monday in a fire in Ostrobothnia. The rescue service received information about the fire raging on Munsalantie in Uudenkaarlepy at two in the morning. There were nine rescue units.

On Monday morning, the clearing work was still underway. The inside of the destroyed house can only be accessed after the walls have been knocked down. After that, it can be said with certainty that there have been no personal injuries in the accident. At the same time, the cause of the fire is being investigated.

The fire spread in the yard of a wooden house built in the 1950s in an area of ​​about 300 square meters, but did not reach the nearby forest. There are no other residential buildings nearby.

In attendance fire marshal Teemu Jumpponen The rescue service of Ostrobothnia says that it was raining in Uussakaarlepyi when the rescue units arrived. From the manner of the fire, it can be concluded that the area has either been dry for a long time or the fire has raged very hot.

“In Ostrobothnia, I feel, there have been relatively few fires, even though the forest fire warning has been in effect for a long time. It helps when it rains every now and then.”

Jumpponen points out that there is only one lane in use at the accident site in the morning. The other has been put to use by rescue units.