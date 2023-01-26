Friday, January 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | The detached house is burning in Kokemäki, extinguishing and clearing work will continue for a long time

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2023
in World Europe
0

Eight units of the rescue service went to put out the fire in the frontman’s house in Kokemäki.

In Kokemäki A one-and-a-half-story front-line building is burning on Tuliniementie. According to the fire chief, the building was still on fire at eight in the evening in the full fire stage.

At 21:28, the rescue service announced that evening that the building will suffer extensive fire damage and that the extinguishing and clearing work will continue for a long time.

No personal injuries have been caused by the accident.

The rescue service was alerted to the scene on Thursday at 19:09. Eight emergency services units went to the scene.

#Fires #detached #house #burning #Kokemäki #extinguishing #clearing #work #continue #long #time

See also  Football | The Supercup's arrangements are praised - The police are amazed when not even one torch was visible: "How did it go so well?"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Russians in Paris-2024? kyiv threatens boycott as other countries oppose

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result