Fires | The detached house is burning in Kokemäki, extinguishing and clearing work will continue for a long time

Eight units of the rescue service went to put out the fire in the frontman’s house in Kokemäki.

In Kokemäki A one-and-a-half-story front-line building is burning on Tuliniementie. According to the fire chief, the building was still on fire at eight in the evening in the full fire stage.

At 21:28, the rescue service announced that evening that the building will suffer extensive fire damage and that the extinguishing and clearing work will continue for a long time.

No personal injuries have been caused by the accident.

The rescue service was alerted to the scene on Thursday at 19:09. Eight emergency services units went to the scene.