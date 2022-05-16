Monday, May 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires The detached house burned in Malmi in Helsinki – it spread a lot of smoke into the environment

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The building is likely to be destroyed by fire, but the people in the building have been rescued.

In Helsinki A two-storey detached house is burning in Upper Malmi, where a lot of smoke spread to the environment early on Monday morning, says the Helsinki City Rescue Department On Twitter. The Rescue Department called on residents of the area to close the windows and air conditioning if smoke enters the apartment.

Shortly before morning, the rescue service announced on Twitter that the smoke generation was over and the windows and air conditioning no longer needed to be closed.

In the morning according to a tweet published half past four, there have been 18 rescue units in the fire brigade, in addition to which there is also first aid and police.

The fire chief on duty estimates to STT that the extinguishing work will continue well into the morning.

“The fire is in possession, but the building is still burning just fine and there are a lot of units on site,” the firefighter on duty Toni Fohlin said at half past four on Monday morning.

See also  Skiing Jasmin Kähärä reached the best World Cup ranking in his career

“The danger of spreading is over, but it will probably be there for a long time.”

Fire was previously in danger of spreading to nearby buildings.

According to Fohlin, personal injuries have been avoided and people rescued. People have been evacuated from the burning building, according to the firefighter, but he has no say in the exact number of those rescued.

The detached house is likely to be destroyed by fire.

The announcement of the fire at Kotipihlajankuja came at one o’clock in the early hours of the night.


#Fires #detached #house #burned #Malmi #Helsinki #spread #lot #smoke #environment

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Marvel series is canceled after its first season

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.