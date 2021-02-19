Fires The deserted house returns to Malmi in Helsinki, fire-fighting work in progress

According to the rescue service, the building will be completely destroyed.

Helsinki Malmi has started a fire in a desert house, says the City of Helsinki Rescue Department on its Twitter account. The building on Tattariharjunkuja was in flames after 10.30 pm.

The shutdown work was currently underway, according to a tweet released just before 10:30 p.m. The rescue service will focus on preventing the spread of fire, and the building will be completely destroyed.

Buckwheat ridges are located near Malmi Airport. The alarm from the building fire had come a little after 10.15pm on Friday night.