Tuesday, September 12, 2023
September 12, 2023
Fires | The car’s burglar alarm saved a detached house from the flames in Kankaanpää

According to the fire marshal on duty, there was good luck in the situation.

Sedan caught fire in the yard of a detached house in Kankaanpää late on Monday evening, according to a release from the Satakunta rescue service.

The on-duty fire marshal says over the phone that there was luck on the way in the situation. The car was parked near the detached house. If the fire had not been brought under control quickly, it could have spread to the building.

“The burglar alarm in the car saved the situation. When a fire broke out in the engine compartment, it started to sound the alarm and the owner noticed from inside the house to see why the car sounded the alarm. If the burglar alarm hadn’t been there, the owner would have noticed [tilanteeseen] probably only when the fire would have been big enough to have spread,” says the fire marshal on duty.

The alarm came to Ihanamäenkatu shortly before midnight. Seven units were dispatched to the scene. The first of them got the fire extinguished, after which the car was moved further away from the house.

The car was destroyed in the fire, making it undriveable, but other damage was avoided.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it is known that it started in the engine compartment. The car had been driven earlier on the same day.

