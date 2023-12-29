Fires | The carpet and tablecloths caught fire in the sauna in Pieksämäki

No injuries were caused by the fire.

An apartment building a fire broke out in the sauna on Friday evening in the center of Pieksämäki.

The Etelä-Savo rescue service was alerted about the fire at around 10 p.m. According to the rescue service, the carpet and tablecloths placed on the banister of the sauna's electric heater had caught fire due to the heat.

“Also the panels around the stove had darkened and the plastic ladle had changed shape in the heat,” the rescue service describes in its announcement.

After noticing the situation, the couple and the dog had closed the doors and left the apartment after the emergency notification. According to the rescue service, the fire did not have time to develop into a large one thanks to quick extinguishing operations. No injuries were caused by the fire. According to the fire department, the fire was extinguished by making clever use of the apartment's shower.

Etelä-Savo rescue service reminds that the sauna must not be covered, and nothing must be hung on or above it when the sauna is on.

“Gentle baths and safe sauna moments”, the rescue service wishes.