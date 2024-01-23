Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Fires | The car caught fire in a parking garage in Helsinki

January 23, 2024
No injuries were caused by the fire.

Sedan caught fire in the parking garage of an apartment building in Helsinki late on Tuesday evening. The Helsinki Rescue Service was notified of the incident at about half past one in the morning.

The fire department extinguished the fire and ventilated the premises. According to the rescue service's release, the fire gases were not able to spread elsewhere in the building.

The fire did not cause any injuries.

