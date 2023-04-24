Fires | The car burst into flames in a parking garage in Kuopio

Except for the car, the damage was minor.

A passenger car The welding work was interrupted in the parking garage in Kuopio on Sunday evening, when a car unexpectedly caught fire in the middle of the operation, the Pohjois-Savo rescue service says.

Six units of the rescue service were called to the task. When the rescue service arrived, the car was already engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, there were no other cars in the immediate vicinity of the car, so the fire did not spread further. However, the car that was about five meters away was damaged by the heat.

The parking garage itself suffered mainly from smoke damage. The smoke also drifted a little into the stairwell of the neighboring apartment building, where it was ventilated out.