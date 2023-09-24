Fires | The bus was burnt to the point of being unusable in Espoo

The driver emptied the car of passengers before the fire spread to the interior of the car.

A bus caught fire and burned to an unusable condition on Friday evening after ten o’clock in Espoo’s Olari on Friisikalliontie, says the Länsi-Uusimaa rescue service.

Firefighter on duty at the rescue service Toni Teperi says that the bus was on duty when the fire broke out. The passengers in the bus had left before the fire spread to the interior of the bus, and the fire did not cause any injuries.

Driver had told the rescue service that he had turned on the car’s interior heater for the first time about 10–15 minutes before the fire broke out.

After that, the driver had smelled a burning smell and stopped the car at the bus stop. He had seen smoke coming from the engine at the back of the car.

Flames started rising from the engine, which spread to the car’s structures.

Driver called the emergency number after noticing the smoke at 22:08, and the first unit of the rescue service arrived five minutes later, says Teperi.

When the rescue service arrived, the fire had spread to the interior of the car. According to Teperi, the fire was extinguished around 11 p.m.

A little after 11 p.m., the rescue service did post-extinguishing work on the spot.