Fires | The building is burning in Pispala, Tampere

Residents of a nearby apartment building have been evacuated due to smoke.

On the cardboard factory track A building is burning in Pispala, Santalahti, Tampere.

The rescue service was alerted to a building fire at 0.31 am. There are several units of the rescue service.

Firefighting efforts were still underway at three in the morning. The fire was prevented from spreading to other buildings, but the residents of a nearby apartment building had to be evacuated due to the smoke.

The smoke has spread over a wide area from Santalahti in the east to at least Ranta-Tampella and the Lapinniemi area.

The situation does not require protection, but due to the smell of the smoke, the windows and ventilation can still be closed if necessary, the rescue service says.

According to information from the rescue service, it is a building that has been decommissioned.

