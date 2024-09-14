Saturday, September 14, 2024
Fires | The building caught fire during welding work in Tuusula

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 14, 2024
in World Europe
Fires | The building caught fire during welding work in Tuusula
No injuries were caused by the building fire.

Building caught fire in Tuusula on Hämeentie during the welding of a car, the Rescue Service informs.

The fire had time to spread to the structures of the house. The rescue service announced on Sunday night after twelve that they had extinguished the fire and continued clearing work at the scene.

The rescue service received a report of the fire a little after eleven o’clock on Saturday evening. 11 units of the rescue service were dispatched to the scene.

