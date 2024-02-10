Sunday, February 11, 2024
Fires | The bed caught fire in a studio in Kallio

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2024
in World Europe
0
The Helsinki Rescue Service received a report about a fire on the Fourth Line around 9:00 p.m.

In the rock a small fire broke out in the studio apartment on Saturday evening. The fire that broke out on the fourth line was reported to the Helsinki Rescue Service around 9:00 p.m.

The rescue service reports that the bed frame and mattress collapsed. Firefighter on duty Timo Ustinov tells the resident that he noticed the fire himself and extinguished it with water, which he poured on the fire from the boiler.

The resident managed to inhale smoke and was taken to the hospital. Smoke also managed to reach the stairwell of the apartment building.

From the rescue service there were seven units at the beginning, but after the situation was resolved, two units remained. The tasks of the units were, among other things, to ventilate the premises from smoke. The task was over in about an hour.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The fire caused smoke damage, but major damage was avoided.

