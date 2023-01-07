Fires | The barn building was destroyed in a fire in Pihtiputaa, the number of dead cattle is not yet known

The fire has been prevented from spreading to other buildings in the courtyard.

Middle Finland The barn building in Pihtiputaa has been destroyed by fire, says Central Finland’s rescue service.

According to the fire chief on duty, farm animals have died in the fire, but there is no information yet on the exact number of dead cattle.

Post-extinguishing works are underway.

The fire was reported around 3 pm on Saturday.