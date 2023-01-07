Monday, January 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | The barn building was destroyed in a fire in Pihtiputaa, the number of dead cattle is not yet known

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 7, 2023
in World Europe
0

The fire has been prevented from spreading to other buildings in the courtyard.

Middle Finland The barn building in Pihtiputaa has been destroyed by fire, says Central Finland’s rescue service.

According to the fire chief on duty, farm animals have died in the fire, but there is no information yet on the exact number of dead cattle.

The fire has been prevented from spreading to other buildings in the courtyard. Post-extinguishing works are underway.

The fire was reported around 3 pm on Saturday.

#Fires #barn #building #destroyed #fire #Pihtiputaa #number #dead #cattle

See also  EU driving license directive: “rags” can be exchanged for longer
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Flooding hit the Portuguese city of Porto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result