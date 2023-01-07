Saturday, January 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | The barn building was destroyed in a fire in Pihtiputaa, about 30 animals died

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 7, 2023
in World Europe
0

The fire has been prevented from spreading to other buildings in the courtyard.

Middle Finland The barn building in Pihtiputaa has been destroyed by fire, says Central Finland’s rescue service.

According to the fire chief on duty, about 30 people died in the fire, mostly heifers

The fire has been prevented from spreading to other buildings in the courtyard. Post-extinguishing works are underway.

The fire was reported around 3 pm on Saturday.

#Fires #barn #building #destroyed #fire #Pihtiputaa #animals #died

See also  Ukraine Those who fled occupied Ukraine do not dare to talk, and the attacker still scares me in Finland: "It scares me that I will be found"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Zelensky suspends citizenship of 13 "pro-Russian" priests. Moscow's reaction: "It's Satanism"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result