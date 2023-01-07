Fires | The barn building was destroyed in a fire in Pihtiputaa, about 30 animals died

The fire has been prevented from spreading to other buildings in the courtyard.

Middle Finland The barn building in Pihtiputaa has been destroyed by fire, says Central Finland’s rescue service.

According to the fire chief on duty, about 30 people died in the fire, mostly heifers

The fire has been prevented from spreading to other buildings in the courtyard. Post-extinguishing works are underway.

The fire was reported around 3 pm on Saturday.