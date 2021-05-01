Fires The barn building was destroyed and 30 cows died in a violent fire at Pihtiputaa

The Central Finland Rescue Department received information about the barn fire at about half past four in the morning.

Barn building caught fire in Pihtiputa early on Labor Day morning. Thirty cows died in the fire, and the barn building, which is about 600 square meters in size, was completely destroyed, the Central Finland Rescue Department reports.

The rescue service received information about the fire that broke out on Peningintie north of Pihtiputa at about half past four, and when the rescue units arrived at the scene, the fire was in the phase of a full fire.

The rescue service managed to protect nearby buildings.

Present there are ten rescue units. The post-extinguishing was said to last several hours at half past six.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.