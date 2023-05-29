Fires | The balcony of an apartment building was completely destroyed in Espoo

The residents got out of the apartment themselves, and the building did not have to be evacuated due to the fire.

29.5. 20:13

An apartment building the balcony was completely destroyed in a fire in Espoo’s Marinport on Monday evening.

The emergency center of Länsi-Uusimaa rescue service tells HS that the apartment, which included the balcony, also suffered smoke damage in the fire.

However, the residents were able to get out of the apartment themselves, and the building did not have to be evacuated. No injuries were caused by the fire.

According to the rescue service, there was a lot of stuff on the balcony, which was also destroyed. According to the rescue service, the fire started right on the balcony, but so far it is not clear what caused the fire.