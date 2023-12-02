Sunday, December 3, 2023
Fires | The balcony of an apartment building caught fire in Pasila

December 2, 2023
Fires | The balcony of an apartment building caught fire in Pasila

The apartment was destroyed in a fire to an uninhabitable condition.

Apartment in an apartment building the balcony caught fire again in Helsinki’s Pasila late Saturday evening. The rescue service of Helsinki informs about the matter message service in X.

According to the rescue service, the fire had time to spread to the water roof structures of the house. The fire was brought under control at one o’clock in the morning.

The apartment was destroyed in a fire to an uninhabitable condition. No injuries were caused by the fire.

The fire department brought the fire under control at one o’clock in the morning. Picture: Lassi Rinne


