Fires | The balcony furniture was scattered in Korso: the windows were broken, one to the hospital

The rescue service was alerted to a building fire on Vantaa’s Minkkitie around six thirty on Saturday morning.

Balcony furniture burned in flames early Saturday morning on Minkkitie in Korso, Vantaa.

According to the rescue service, the fire probably started from smoking. The alarm about a building fire on Minkkitie came to the rescue service at around 6:30 on Saturday morning.

The fire damage was limited to the balcony, says the fire marshal on duty Jani Salo From the central Uusimaa rescue service. In addition, some of the windows of the apartment were broken from the heat.

According to Salo, the residents who were there had done initial extinguishing measures, and the fire department was able to extinguish the fire. According to Salo, one resident had inhaled smoke, and he was taken to the hospital to be checked.

The police are investigating the exact cause of the fire, says Salo.

Fires caused by tobacco are not very common on balconies or terraces, which usually have ashtrays, says Salo. He estimates that more often the rescue service comes across fires started inside apartments due to smoking.