Fires | The balcony burned down in Herttoniemi

The fire did not have time to spread to the apartment.

Helsinki In Herttoniemi, the balcony of an apartment building caught fire on Friday morning.

In the apartment building on Kerttulinkuja, a neighbor had noticed a fire on the balcony of the apartment next door. The alarm was raised before seven o’clock in the morning and several rescue units arrived.

The fire was extinguished quickly and it did not have time to spread to the apartment, says the fire marshal on duty Kari Ursin. The apartment was empty at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it was not found that there were, for example, electrical devices on the balcony.