Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Fires | The back-up power source in the bed caught fire – the quick action of the residents saved from greater damage in Lohja

August 23, 2023
Fires | The back-up power source in the bed caught fire – the quick action of the residents saved from greater damage in Lohja

The residents of the detached house noticed the situation quickly and managed to put out the fire.

In Lohja was the ingredients for a building fire the night before Wednesday, according to a release from the rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa.

The backup power source in the bed had caught fire and could have caused serious damage without the residents’ quick reaction.

The residents of the detached house became aware of the situation and managed to put out the fire.

When the rescue service arrived, the fire was already out. The rescue service took care of ventilating the room.

The alarm on Konkkalankatu came at half past two in the morning. Seven units went to the scene.

