About The roof structures of the 600-square-meter machine hall are on fire in Paimio, says Varsinais-Suomen rescue department on Twitter.

The rescue service received a report of a fire on Paavuuorentie shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Firefighting and clearing operations are underway, the rescue service says.