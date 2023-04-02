Sunday, April 2, 2023
Fires | The apartment and balcony burned down in Helsinki’s Kannelmäki

April 2, 2023
in World Europe
The extinguishing work was underway before six in the morning.

Helsinki A fire broke out in Kannelmäki the night before Sunday, which spread to the balcony and the apartment of the Luhtitalo, reports the city of Helsinki’s rescue service.

Extinguishing and rescue work was underway on Pasuunatie before six in the morning.

A little before seven in the morning, the rescue service said on the messaging service Twitter that smoke ventilation was underway at the site. There were no injuries in the fire.

