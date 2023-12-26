Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Fires | The air conditioner caught fire in a semi-detached house in Siuntio

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 26, 2023
in World Europe
No personal injuries were caused by the situation.

Air conditioner caught fire in the technical room of a semi-detached house in Siuntio, Uusimaa. The rescue service was alerted to the fire shortly before 2 o'clock on Wednesday night.

According to the West Uusimaa rescue service, the fire department extinguished the beginning of the fire and inspected the premises. The fire did not have time to spread elsewhere. No personal injuries were caused by the situation.

According to the rescue service of Western Uusimaa, the cause of the fire is unknown.

