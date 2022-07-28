Thursday, July 28, 2022
Fires | Teollisuushalli is back in Askola – Residents are advised to close windows and air conditioning

July 28, 2022
The fire department extinguishes the fire with 20 rescue units.

in Askola The industrial hall located in Teollisuusalue 1 is currently burning in Eastern Uusimaa. The fire department extinguishes the fire with 20 rescue units. By 9:00 p.m. the fire had been brought under control, but according to the Itä-Uusimaa rescue service, the extinguishing work will continue well into the night.

The Itä-Uusimaa rescue service received an alert on Perttiläntie shortly before seven o’clock on Thursday evening. The Itä-Uusimaa rescue service urges people in the area on Twitter to close the windows and air conditioning of buildings.

The rescue service was told before eight in the evening that the building was completely on fire.

