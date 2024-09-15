59% of Brazil has been affected by the worst drought in the country in more than seven decades, with a series of arson-fueled fires that have spiraled out of control, devastating protected areas and generating smoke that affects air quality in cities.

This week, the city of São Paulo recorded the second most polluted air in the world, according to air monitoring company IQAir. From the beginning of 2024 until September 8, Brazil has recorded almost 160,000 fires, most of them started to clear agricultural land or as part of the deforestation process.