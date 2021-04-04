Fires Smoke in the air dangerous to health due to fire in Rauma – Residents of Sampaanala area are advised to stay indoors

The Satakunta Rescue Department said earlier in a press release that a 200-square-meter detached house will be returned in Sampaanala

In Rauma there is smoke in the air that is dangerous to health, says the Satakunta Rescue Department.

The cause is a fire in Sampaanala. People in the area are urged to stay indoors and close the ventilation, Emergency Response Center says On Twitter. The end of the accident will be announced separately.

On-call firefighter Jussi Jalonen The Satakunta Rescue Department told STT after four in the morning that the fire produced considerable smoke. Jalonen says the area is a detached house area.

Satakunta the rescue service said earlier in a press release that a 200-square-foot detached house will be returned in Sampaanala. The rescue service is told by BTI that there is no risk of spreading in the fire.

According to the rescue service, the fire did not cause any injuries. The firefighter says there had been one person on site at the house.

According to Jalonen, the detached house will be completely destroyed by fire. Even after four in the morning, the house was on fire. Firefighting work will continue through the night.

The Satakunta Rescue Department is told that the police will find out the cause of the fire.