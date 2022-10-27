Friday, October 28, 2022
Fires | Smoke hazardous to health spread from the warehouse fire in Kalajoki

October 27, 2022
Highway 8 was closed at Kalajoki, and its traffic was diverted for several hours

On Kalajoki In North Ostrobothnia, a fire in a warehouse building spread into the air on Thursday, hazardous to health. The fire broke out in the warehouse of Tuontituku located on Merenojantie, and the fire destroyed at least half of the almost one thousand square meter building. Inside were, for example, fiberglass boats, batteries and tires.

The building fire did not cause any injuries. Because of the toxic smoke, a danger notice was issued in the afternoon before 3 p.m., urging residents to stay away from the vicinity of the fire area. The danger notice was valid until 19:00.

Highway 8 was closed at Kalajoki, and its traffic was directed to a detour for several hours.

The fire extinguishing was initially expected to last until the evening, but in the evening it was estimated that the extinguishing would continue until Friday morning.

On Thursday evening, the rescue service had no idea of ​​the cause of the fire.

