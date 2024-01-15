Monday, January 15, 2024
Fires | Smoke billowed from the mail hatch in Kontula, one person was taken to an ambulance

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 15, 2024
The fire did not have time to cause any great danger to the other residents, as it was contained relatively quickly.

Helsinki An apartment fire occurred in Kontula on Monday evening at eight o'clock, as a result of which one person was transferred to an ambulance.

Firefighter on duty at the Helsinki Rescue Service Ville Estlander says that a neighbor called the emergency number when smoke started coming from the mailbox of the apartment building. The rescue service was alerted about the fire at 20:03

“The fire has been extinguished and the apartment is being ventilated,” Estlander said at 20:27.

In the apartment there was one person at the time of the fire who was taken to the ambulance for examination. Estlander could not say in more detail what the person's health was or whether he was a resident of the apartment in question.

“The person has been moved out of the house and into an ambulance. I can't say more precisely at the moment,” he commented.

According to Estlander, the fire did not cause any great danger to the other residents, as it was contained relatively quickly.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

