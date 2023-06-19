Fires | Several wildfires broke out in Helsinki on Monday

Four wildfires had already been detected in Helsinki by five o’clock in the afternoon.

19.6. 18:31

in Helsinki there have been several wildfires on Monday, says the rescue service of the city of Helsinki.

Firefighter on duty Joonatan Suosalo says that the amount is not rare in the summer heat – unfortunately.

“The fires have originated from people’s careless use of fire, and they have started, for example, from campfires.”

Fortunately, the fires that broke out in Helsinki were noticed and extinguished quickly. There were also larger fires in Uusimaa. For example, a medium-sized wildfire was burning in Espoo’s Rajakallio.

The rescue service reminds on Twitter that open fire is prohibited while the forest fire warning is in effect. A disposable grill is also counted as an open fire.